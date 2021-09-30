Planning to Buy New Bike this Diwali? List of Bikes to be launched During Festive Season
Most automakers are getting ready to launch new automobiles during the festive season
Bajaj Pulsar 250
The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 Motorbike is expected to be launched in November, this year.
The vehicle will have 250cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine.
Next Generation KTM bikes
Bajaj Auto is likely to give the greenlight to Next Generation KTM bikes.
New Generation RC390
As per the rumours, the new generation RC390 will be available in India in the month of November.
TVS Jupiter 125
Following the launch of the new Raider 125, TVS Motor company is all set to expand its position in the 125 cc 2 wheeler market, by launching its new Jupiter 125 scooter.
BMW 400 GT
The new BMW 400 GT scooter has been teased by BMW Motorrad. Customers who are interested in booking the scooter can do it for a nominal fee for Rs. 1 lakh.
When launched, expect the scooter to be priced somewhere nearing to Rs.4 lakh.