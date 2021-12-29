PM Narendra Modi Get New CAR, Costing RS.12 Crore: Withstand Blasts, Bullets & More
Special Protection Group or SPG has submitted the request for a new car for PM, as they are responsible for protecting the head of state of the nation.
Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the latest facelifted model with VR10 level protection which is also the highest-ever provided in a production car.
Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, it is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 516bhp .
The vehicle has got peak torque of approximately 900Nm and the maximum speed is limited to 160kmph.
The S650 Guard body and the windows can withstand hardened steel core bullets.
The vehicle has a 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating.
The occupants of this vehicle are protected from a 15kg TNT explosion from a distance of only 2 meters.
The lower part of the vehicle is heavily armoured to protect the occupants from direct explosions.
Apart from this, the cabin has a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.
The vehicle runs on special run-flat tires which can continue to function in case of damage or flat tires to ensure a quick escape.