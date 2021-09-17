PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday: Here are slogans of this people's leader
Make in India
This is one of the initiatives of Narendra Modi and his government to encourage domestic companies to manufacture the goods in India and sell them abroad.
Pehle Shauchalaya, Phir Devalaya
Narendra Modi in his speech has emphasised the importance of toilets in rural areas as a huge amount of money is being spent on temples instead.
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
The prime minister has said this slogan while launching a program Beti Bachao Beti Padao, which aims to improve the efficiency of welfare schemes intended for girls. He said Daughters are not burden, they are pride.
Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s efforts)
In his speech on 75 the independence day, PM Narendra Modi gave a call for Sabka Prayas along with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas to make India self-reliant.
Achhe Din
The slogan is coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2014 elections hope to the public that there is a future in the BJP government.
Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi
The prime minister gave this slogan when he was laying the foundation stone for the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gujarat’s Rajkot city, which says yes to medicine and yes to caution.
Minimum government, Maximum governance
It was the slogan coined by Modi emphasising his way of functioning the government.