Diwali is over, but the spirit remains. Here are quick post-Diwali tips to help you reset, refresh, and keep the festive glow alive
Declutter and Reorganize
Put away Diwali decorations neatly. Consider donating any items you no longer need
Clean the House
After the festivities, deep clean your home to remove any residue from fireworks or decorations
Eco-Friendly Disposal
Dispose of firecracker remains and other waste responsibly, recycling what you can
Detox Your Body
Start a simple detox plan. Drink warm water with lemon in the morning and incorporate more fruits and vegetables in your diet
Restock Groceries
After the celebrations, replenish your kitchen with healthy and fresh supplies
Take Care of Your Skin
Give your skin some love with natural masks or facials to recover from festive makeup and pollution
Financial Review
Evaluate your Diwali expenses and adjust your budget to stay on track for upcoming months
Thank and Appreciate
Take time to thank those who contributed to your celebration and show appreciation to your loved ones
Plan Your Work Schedule
If you took time off, plan your work routine to ease back into productivity