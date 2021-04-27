Postponement of Many New Car Launches –Know the latest Expected Launch Date
Skoda Octavia
Fourth-gen Octavia in India.
Original Date: Late April 2021
Expected Date: Late May 2021
Hyundai Alcazar
Three Row SUV, Petrol and Diesel Engine available
Original Date: 29 April 2021
Expected Date: Late May 2021
Mercedes-Benz GLA
New GLA would be an entry point to the German Brand’s SUV range
Original Date: Late April 2021
Expected Date: Mid May 2021
Isuzu V-Cross
The above car would be an available in 3 variants
Original Date: Late April 2021
Expected Date: TBA
Isuzu MUX
Seven seater SUV, would be available in two variants
Original Date: Late April 2021
Expected Date: TBA
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
This is second –gen Celerio, it is expected to feature brand new styling both exterior & interior
Original Date: May 2021
Expected Date: Mid 2021
Audi e-tron
This one is All-Electrical model in the Indian Market.
Original Date: May 2021
Expected Date: By June 2021