Postponement of Many New Car Launches –Know the latest Expected Launch Date

Skoda Octavia

Fourth-gen Octavia in India.

Original Date: Late April 2021

Expected Date: Late May 2021

Hyundai Alcazar

Three Row SUV, Petrol and Diesel Engine available

Original Date: 29 April 2021

Expected Date: Late May 2021

Mercedes-Benz GLA

New GLA would be an entry point to the German Brand’s SUV range

Original Date: Late April 2021

Expected Date: Mid May 2021

Isuzu V-Cross

The above car would be an available in 3 variants

Original Date: Late April 2021

Expected Date: TBA

Isuzu MUX

Seven seater SUV, would be available in two variants

Original Date: Late April 2021

Expected Date: TBA

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

This is second –gen Celerio, it is expected to feature brand new styling both exterior & interior

Original Date: May 2021

Expected Date: Mid 2021

Audi e-tron

This one is All-Electrical model in the Indian Market.

Original Date: May 2021

Expected Date: By June 2021