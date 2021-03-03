PUBG: New State is a Futuristic New Battle Royale Game
About PUBG New State
The PUBG game is going to be set in 2051 with an all-new setting filled with hi-tech weapons, armour, high-quality graphics and more.
PUBG New State Trailer
The trailer shows off some of the top-notch graphical work with futuristic scenes and fighting sequences.
PUBG New State Developers
PUBG New State is developed by PUBG Studio and offered by Krafton Inc.
PUBG New State Platforms
The new game will be available on Android and iOS.
PUBG New State India Launch
PUBG: New State is not going to be launched in India soon.
PUBG New State Launch Date
The launch date is not confirmed yet, PUBG Corporation said that there are no plans to launch PUBG: New State in India yet.
Where is Pre-Registration Live?
New State pre-registrations for the new battle royale game is live on the Google Play store.
Is Pre-Registration Live in India?
India has been excluded from the pre-registration of New State.
Pre Registration Benefits
The company promises special benefits when the game is launched if you pre-register for PUBG New State now.