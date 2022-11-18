Quick facts on Vikram-S – India’s first privately made rocket
The rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota at 11.30 a.m. today, i.e., on November 18, 2022.
The Vikram-S India's first private rocket was developed by Skyroot Aerospace, a four-year-old start-up based in Kondapur, Hyderabad.
This mission is called 'Prarambh,' which means "the beginning"
Naga Bharath Daka (32) and Pawan Chandana (31) are the co-developers who developed India's first private rocket.
The rocket is named 'Vikram-S' after the father of the Indian Space Program, Vikram Sarabhai.
The Vikram-S rocket, the first of the Vikram series, took off from the ISRO launchpad in Sriharikota. The Vikram-S travelled to an altitude of 89.5 km.
It carries three payloads built by N Space Tech India in Andhra Pradesh, Space Kids in Chennai, and Armenia's BazoomQ Space Research Lab.
The six-metre tall rocket is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets with 3D-printed solid thrusters for its spin stability.
Vikram-S Vital Stats: Body mass of 546 kgs, length of 8m, and diameter of 0.376 m, Vikram-S is the quickest and most affordable ride to space.
The company claims it to be one of the cheapest rockets built in its category globally. A team of 200 engineers worked to build it in a record time of 2 years.