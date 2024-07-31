Quotes from Munshi Premchand to Inspire You
1."Do your duty without worrying about the results."
2. "Personality is not about impressing everyone, but about improving oneself."
3. "Dreams are not what we see when we sleep, dreams are what keep us awake."
4. "Struggle is not just for those who achieve success, struggle is what continues even after reaching success."
5. "Success is achieved through the power of belief and struggle."
6. "Believe, be patient, everything is possible."
7. "Victory belongs to those who never accept defeat."