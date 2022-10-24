Rangoli Designs for this Diwali 2022: Decorate your Home
Rice Rangoli Design
You can use rice instead of colour to make mesmerizing Rangoli Designs.
Flower and leaves Rangoli
One can use different shades of marigold flower, rose petals, leaves etc, it is one of the best way to make a bright Rangoli
Water color Rangoli
Mixing light as well as dark colors on a dry surface would make everyone envious of your rangoli design
Wheat Flour Rangoli
Using wheat flour in a free hand Rangoli design is another way to make beautiful rangoli this Diwali.
Diya Rangoli
Diyas can be arranged in an number of intricate manner to construct varied different rangoli art.
Paper Quilled Rangoli
You can make a small pieces and then you can arrange them in different ways
Rangoli made using colored powder
You can make both simple as well as intricate rangoli design using colored powder.
Rangoli made using seeds
One can also make beautiful Rangoli design using different seeds
Rangoli made using sweets
You can also make beautiful rangoli using varied kind of Indian sweets.
Rangoli made using vegetable
Beautiful Rangoli can made using different vegetables.