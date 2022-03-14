Rare Carpenter Shark Caught In Karnataka
In Karnataka's Malpe, fishermen caught a rare sawfish.
The carpenter shark, sometimes known as a sawfish, is a critically endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.
A crane assisted deep sea fishermen in bringing the 10-foot sawfish to the coast.
The sawfish, which weighed over 250 kilograms, was taken by fishermen aboard the 'Sea Captain,' a deep sea fishing boat.
The long and narrow nose extension of sawfish distinguishes them from other rays.