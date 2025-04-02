RCB vs GT IPL 2025
RCB faces Gujarat Titans on April 2, 2025, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at 7:30 pm IST.
RCB's Strong Form
RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, rides high on back-to-back wins, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
Key Players for RCB
RCB's bowling attack includes Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, vital to counter GT’s top order featuring Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan
GT's Strategy
Gujarat Titans aim to build on their win over Mumbai Indians, with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada leading their bowling line-up.
Pitch Report
M Chinnaswamy is known for its batting-friendly conditions. Short boundaries and quick outfield favor high-scoring matches, with bowlers under pressure.
RCB's Previous Victory
In IPL 2024, RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs, securing their playoff spot with a score of 218/5.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stats
Out of 14 matches, 7 times teams batting second won, with an average score of 181/6 in the first innings.
Notable Records
Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer at this venue, while Chris Gayle holds the highest individual score with 175* in IPL 2013.