Celebrating his greatest discoveries and vision for a better world
Energy equals mass times the speed of light squared
🌌 How this equation revolutionized physics, leading to nuclear energy & space exploration
Light behaves as both a wave and a particle (photons)
💡 Paved the way for solar panels, quantum mechanics, and modern electronics
Proved the existence of atoms & molecules
🔍 Confirmed atomic theory, impacting chemistry & nanotechnology
Gravity bends space-time
🛰️ Predicted black holes & GPS technology; later proven by LIGO (2015)
The world is a dangerous place, not because of evil people, but because of those who do nothing
🕊️ Fought for civil rights, nuclear disarmament, and global peace
Education is the key to a brighter future
📚 Donated his manuscripts to establish the university, promoting science & tolerance
