Renault Kwid: Live for More
This vehicle has got SUV-Inspired look and its interiors redefine class.
Kwid has got future ready technology, which makes every drive effortless.
Stylish inside out
The vehicle has got blend of dual tone exterior and ultra spacious interiors which are designed to make statements.
Feature loaded
Safety
The vehicle has got advanced safety features, which would keep you and family at family throughout the entire the journey.
Price
The start price of the vehicle is around Rs. 4.11 lakh.
Ground clearance
This vehicle has ground clearance of 184 mm
Storage
This vehicle has got ample storage space.
Performance
Max power : AMT/MT 1L- 68; MT 0.8L- 54
Max torque : AMT/ MT 1L- 91; MT 0.8L- 72
Style
It has got style that speak for itself