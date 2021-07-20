Renault Triber : There is a Space for Everything
Renault Triber : Safest 7 Seater
The Renault Triber has got encouraging 4 star rating for adult occupants and 3 stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s latest round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.
Designed to Create Class of its Own
The New Triber is ready to make a statement with its robust design, attractive styling and modern interiors.
New look & New Features
The New Renault comes with a host of new as well as attractive features, which adds to its style and offers more convenience and driving comfort.
Perfect Balance
The above Vehicle has Dual VVT Energy Engine provides a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.
Customize
You can choose from a range of genuine Renault accessories, which would offer your Triber a distinctive look.
Exterior
The Vehicle has got striking exteriors, which adds to the cars impressive look
Interior
The Renault Triber is designed to offer you a classy yet sophisticated feel.
Dual VVT Energy Engine
The new Renault Triber’s peppy 1.0 litre 3-cylinder petrol energy engine produces 72PS with 96 NM Torque.
Price
The price of Renault Triber begins at Rs. 5.50 Lakh and it goes upto Rs. 7.95 lakh
Renault Triber Variants
The Triber is available in 4 variants; they include RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ.
Exciting offers
The Renault is offering the Triber with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 this July.