Revolt Motors Witnesses Massive Electrifying Sales: Its E-bikes are sold out within Minutes
The Revolt Motors bikes were sold within minutes of opening online sales
Earlier also it has witnessed heavy rush, when the company re-opened sales on June 18th.
The company has claimed, that price of petrol is more than Rs. 100 in several cities, to save on money fuel, customer’s switch to the above bike.
The running cost of Revolt Electric bike is about Rs.9 per 100 km, for petrol bike, it cost’s around Rs. 250 per Rs. 100 km.
When it comes to cost saving, the RV400 bikes are really hard to miss
The above manufacturer also produces RV 300 model of the motorcycle.
Numerous state governments are providing incentives to those who are keen to buy electric bikes.
The company’s bike is being sold out in minutes, it gives strong testimony about the product quality
Indian customers are also very quick in switching to superior products
The company is working around the clock to increase production