Rewind 2021: AP govt. continues its welfare run, check the schemes implemented
Jagananna Vidya Deevena
Payment of full fee Reimbursement in four installments (April-July-December-February) under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to 18 lakh people.
Interest Free Loans
As many as 66.11 lakh people across the state under the scheme were provided interest free loans. Interest-free loans to 90.37 lakh DWACRA women.
Crop Insurance
Insurance payment to over 9 lakh farmers across the state under crop insurance.
Rythu Bharosa Scheme
Benefit to 54 lakh farmers in three tranches (May-October-January) under Rythu Bharosa Scheme.
YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme
Diesel subsidy for 19,000 boats under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme is provided.
Jagananna Vidya Kanuka
Distribution of bags, books and uniforms to 42 lakh people under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.
YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme
Financial assistance of Rs.10,000 / - to 2 lakh people under YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme.
YSR Kapu Nestam scheme
Financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 provided to 3.27 lakh people under YSR Kapu Nestam scheme.
YSR Netanna Nestam
Financial assistance to 81,000 people under the Netanna Nestam scheme.
YSR Asara Scheme
Debt waiver payments to 87 lakh DWACRA women under the YSR Asara Scheme.
EBC Nestam
Financial assistance of Rs 15,000 under EBC Nestam scheme for poor upper caste women.