Federer has announced his retirement from professional tennis. He is set to end his career with a doubles match with Nadal, his rival and good friend.
Laver Cup 2022
The hard-court ATP event is set to begin on Sept. 23 and will go on till Sept. 25.
Where will the Laver Cup be played?
The Laver Cup will be played at O2 Arena in London.
When is Federer-Nadal’s doubles match in Laver Cup 2022?
Federer-Nadal’s doubles match is on Sept. 23, the opening day of the Laver Cup 2022.
Who are Federer- Nadal’s opponents in the doubles match?
Federer-Nadal of Team Europe will be up against Team World’s Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.
What time will Federer-Nadal’s Laver Cup doubles match begin?
Federer-Nadal’s doubles match is in the night session, which will begin on or after 11.30 PM.
Night session
Nadal-Federer’s match will be played after the singles fixture between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur.
Live Stream and TV Channel
The Laver Cup will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website