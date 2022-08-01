Royal Enfield Launch Date 7th Aug,2022
Hunter would have distinct Agile Design
New Hunter 350 would be offered in choice of 8 color options
The price tag would be around Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 1.70 lakh.
It will receive spokes wheels, bulb tail lamp and oval shape indicators
It will also receive old classic style instrument cluster and it will come with a main stand.
Kerb weight is 177 kg
Hunter Metro variant will have better capabilities but the Retro variant would appeal those folks having limited budget.
Bike would rival against Honda H’ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster and JawaForty two