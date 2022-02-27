Russia-Ukraine Crisis: How it has affected sports

The Russia-Ukraine crisis intensified as Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a declaration of war by Russia President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
Sports in Russia
As a result, Russia has been stripped off many sporting events.
Champions League
The Champions League 2021-22 final, which was scheduled to be played at St. Petersburg in May, now has been moved to Stade de France, Paris.
Russian Grand Prix
The F1 race will not take place in Sochi this year. The race was included in F1’s calendar in 2014. Former 4-time champion Sebastian Vettel and reigning champion Max Verstappen said it was "wrong" to race in Russia.
Manchester United
Man Utd have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. The Red Devils made Aeroflot its first Russian sponsor in 2013 when it became the club's airline partner, replacing Turkish Airlines.
World Cup Qualifiers
National teams such as Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have refused to play FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Russia, which are scheduled to take place later this month.
Judo
The International Judo Federation (IJF) has said it had cancelled its May 20-22 Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia. However, the IJF President Marius Vizer, in a brief statement, did not make any reference to Russia or Ukraine.
Skiing
Five World Cup skiing events, which were scheduled to take place in Russia this weekend and next month, have been either cancelled or moved by the International Ski Federation (FIS) for safety reasons and the integrity of the competition.