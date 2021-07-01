Second-Gen Celerio Hatchback Expected to Launch in September 2021
Maruti’s big launch this year, is the 2nd generation Celerio Hatchback, it will hit the showroom in the month of September, 2021, ahead of the festive season.
The above hatchback is receiving a generation upgrade for the 1st time since its debut in the year, 2014.
The above vehicle dimensions are expected to be revised, thus making it larger in size and offering a more spacious cabin.
The new Celerio would receive a complete makeover inside and out, losing its ageing styling.
The CNG option to continue as earlier.
The Celerio is expected to retain its 1.0 litre petrol engine making 67PS and 91Nm, having 5-speed manual and AMT.
The Features onboard should include dual front airbags, steering mounted audio controls, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The features list will not be different from the Wagon R, but may gain some from the Swift such as a rear parking camera and auto climate control.
The new Celerio is expected to demand a premium over its present price range of Rs.4.66 lakh to Rs.5.91 lakh(ex-showroom Delhi)
The vehicle would continue to rival against Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Datsun Go.