Seven Expensive cars to buy in India
India has got list of lavish vehicles, that showcase lot of grandeur. Here is the list of expensive, one can buy in India.
Rolls-Royce -Ghost
The Ghost will provide a regal motoring experience but it comes at a price that only India’s rich and famous can afford.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680
Following the launch of the S-Class in 2021, Mercedes-Benz has now introduced the luxurious Maybach.
Rolls-Royce Wraith
This one is, luxury grand tourer but it is also a high-performance car that will appeal to car enthusiasts in India.
Bentley Mulsanne
British carmaker Bentley is responsible for creating the Mulsanne which is their flagship luxury model.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
In India, it has an extremely high price due to it being a CBU but it offers a lot in terms of bespoke accessories.
BMW 745Le xDrive
This one is popular luxury car choice for Indians but this version is more environmentally friendly.