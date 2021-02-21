Shah Rukh Khan Rocks the Beard Look
There is no style that Shah Rukh Khan cannot ace, but nothing comes close to his beard look that we cannot have enough of!
Raees
Shahrukh Khan in and as 'Raees' swept us off our feet with kohl in his eyes and showing off a short boxed beard.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
We can't help but swoon ourselves over that sexy beard he flaunted as the army guy, Samar in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.
Chak De! India
In 2007 we went crazy over SRK as the Indian Women's National Hockey Team coach with a subtle beard.
Dilwale
One again, in the movie Dilwale, Badshah of Bollywood proved that the beard is the epitome of manliness.
Dear Zindagi
We can never get over Shah Rukh Khan with his beard; he once again left us awestruck with his beard paired with reflector sunglasses.
Don 2
Shah Rukh Khan left us desirous with his beard even in the villainous look in 'Don 2.'
Happy New Year
King Khan comfortably carried this beard look in 'Happy New Year' and left us impressed as always.