Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Kingdom, was born on February 19, 1630, a day celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti in India, particularly in the state of Maharashtra
Friday marks the 391st birth anniversary of the courageous Maratha warrior and the day is celebrated in Maharashtra with great fanfare.
Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district
Shiva is extremely close to his mother Jijabai. Her upbringing gave Shivaji exposure to Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata
Shivaji was extremely skilled at guerilla-style warfare.He was called as the 'Mountain Rat'
Known as the Father of Indian Navy, Shivaji was the first to realise the importance of having a naval force, and therefore he strategically established a navy and forts at the coastline to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak invoked Shivaji and celebrated him as a figure of courage and valour in the face of oppression during the fight for Independance