Significance Of World Braille Day
World Braille Day is observed on January 4 to commemorate the code system that enabled the visually challenged to read with ease.
The innovative code system was invented by a French professor named Louis Braille.
Every year since 2019, 'World Braille Day' has been marked to promote awareness about this fascinating form of communication that has grown in popularity over time.
Blind people use their fingertips to understand something written in Braille, which is made up of many dots.
The system was influenced by a military code employed by the French Army that was written without the use of speech or light.
Louis Braille, also known as the inventor of the 'Night Writing System,' devised an alphabet based on a pattern of six dots and published his first book in 1829.