Six most Expensive Car Plates in India
There are instances where the owner of the car, shell out more amount than the car price. Here we have list of expensive car plates in India.
Toyota: Number 007
When he brought the Fortuner, the price of the SUV was Rs. 30 lakhs and the registration costed him around Rs.34 lakh.
Porsche 718 Boxster-0001
KL BalGopal, spent 31 lakhs for the registration number KL 01 CK 0001, the cost of the car is around Rs. 90 lakh.
Land Cruiser -001
Another car in K. S. Balagopal’s garage that has a fancy number is a Toyota Land Cruiser. He bid for 0001 number for his SUV and back in the day, he had to spent almost Rs 18 lakh for it.
Toyota Land Cruiser LC200
Jagjit Singh from Chandigarh is owner of a Toyota Land Cruiser with one of India’s most expensive registration plates. He spent around Rs.17 lakhs in auction.
Jaquar XL J
Rahul Taneja, who started as an auto-rickshaw driver, has most expensive registration plate in Jaipur for his Jaquar XJ L. He spent around Rs.16 lakh on number RJ CG 0001.
BMW-5 Series
Rahul Taneja also spent Rs. 10.30 lakh on registration of the 5 series. The car has now been sold but he has retained the registration and is now using it on 7 series.