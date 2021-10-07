Some Eminent Nobel Prize Winners
For their discoveries of temperature and touch receptors, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian shared the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2021.
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to two scientists, Benjamin List and David MacMillan for their work in creating molecules that are mirror reflections of one another in 2021.
Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for breakthrough contributions to our knowledge of complicated physical systems.
Ernest Miller Hemingway was given the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954.
For his sensitive, fresh, and beautiful poetry, Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.