Some Of The Largest And Smallest Parrots
African Greys can be honoured to 60 years in captivity. These parrots require human interaction to remain happy, and they do not enjoy being left alone.
Cockatoos are obnoxious birds who get almost infatuated with their owners.
Macaw span from 20 to 50 inches in height, living for 30 to 50 years.
Parrotlet are the smallest parrots and become less friendly very quickly if left alone.
Cockatiels are the smallest member of the Cockatoo family, and are very popular in the United States.
Senegal parrot is the much less well-known parrot breed, is much calmer and quieter than other types of parrots.
Outside of the United States, parakeets, sometimes known as Budgerigars, are one of the most preferred birds among first-time parrot owners.