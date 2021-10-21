Two industries that are extremely popular in India are: sports and films, which are believed to unite people in the country.
There are many celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood that own franchises from various sports leagues.
Shahrukh Khan
King Khan co-owns IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His franchise has won the IPL twice – 2012 and 2014. SRK also owns Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cape Town Knight Riders in the defunct Global T20 League.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla, who has done several blockbuster films with SRK such as Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Darr, co-owns KKR along with her fellow Bollywood actor. KKR is co-owned by SRK, Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta co-owns Punjab Kings (PBKS) along with Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul.
John Abraham
The Bollywood superstar owns Northeast United FC, an Indian professional football club that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL). The side reached the playoffs last season.
Abhishek Bacchan
Junior Bacchan owns two franchises – in football and kabaddi. He co-owns ISL’s Chennaiyin FC and Pro Kabaddi League’s Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Ranbir Kapoor
Being a proud Mumbai boy, Ranbir is a co-owner of ISL champions Mumbai City FC along with City Football Group. The team won their first title last season.
Hrithik Roshan
The dancing superstar co-owns ISL’s defunct club Pune City FC.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar owns Khalsa Warriors, a London-based team of the World Kabaddi League.
Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna
The renowned Tollywood star Chiranjeevi co-owns ISL club Kerala Blasters along with fellow film star Nagarjuna, industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad and film producer Allu Aravind.