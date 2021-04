“Dhoni finishes off in style”

Dhoni smashed a SIX to win India the WC in 2011. “Dhoniiiiiiiiiii finishes off in style! A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years. The party starts in the dressing room and it's the Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final” - these words from Ravi Shastri still reverberates in the Indian fans’ ears.