4 records set by Deepak Hooda during 104 vs Ireland
India vs Ireland
The second T20I between India and Ireland is currently underway (June 28) in Dublin. India won the first game of the 2-match T20I series.
2nd T20I
India won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20I at The Village, Dublin.
Deepak Hooda
Coming in to bat at No. 3, Deepak Hooda scored an incredible 104 off just 57 balls.
4th Indian
Deepak Hooda became only the fourth Indian to score a T20I century after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.
India record
Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson put up 176 runs for the second wicket – the highest partnership by an Indian pair in T20Is.
Overall T20I record
Overall in the T20Is, Samson-Hooda’s 176-run stand is now the highest partnership in the for the second wicket, surpassing Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler’s stand of 167 runs vs SA in 2020.
Away games
Hooda became only the third Indian batsman to record a century in an away T20I match after KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
Deepak Hooda in T20Is
Hooda, who made his T20I debut earlier this year, has scored 172 runs in five games at an average of 86 and strike rate of 168.62.