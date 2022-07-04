4 records set by Rishabh Pant during Edgbaston Test
Edgbaston Test
The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England is currently underway at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Rishabh Pant
Pant scored 146 off 111 in India’s first innings and followed that with a brilliant fifty in the second (57 off 86).
Pant breaks 72-year-old record
Pant broke the 72-yr-old record for the highest total runs in a Test by a visiting wicketkeeper in England. He went past WI’s Clyde Walcott, who had scored 14 and 168 not out. Walcott – 182 runs; Pant – 203 runs.
Second wicketkeeper
Pant became the second Indian 'keeper-batsman after Farokh Engineer to score a hundred and a fifty in the same Test. Engineer had hit 121 and 66 against England in Mumbai in 1973.
Outside Asia
Pant also became the first Asian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century and fifty in the same Test outside Asia.
Second Indian
Pant became only the second Indian batsman, after Virat Kohli, to score 200 or more runs in a SENA Test in the last decade. Kohli has done it five times, Pant once.