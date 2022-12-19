4 trophies Lionel Messi has won with Argentina

Lionel Messi Messi was always criticised for not delivering for Argentina as much as he tasted success at the club level.
FC Barcelona Messi had massive success at FC Barcelona: 10 La Liga titles and 4 Champions Leagues. During his stint at Barca, Messi was unable to replicate the same with his national side.
‘No international trophies’ Messi clearly took the ‘no international trophies’ comment personally. He now has 4 titles with Argentina.
#1 Copa America After losing 3 finals, including 2 straight losses, Messi finally clinched the Copa America trophy in 2021. Argentina defeated Brazil in the final.
#2 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions Not a full-fledged tournament, but it still counts. CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions is played between the winners of the Copa América and the Euros. Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022.
#3 Olympic Gold Not a trophy, but a prestigious Olympic Gold medal. A 21-year-old Messi was a part of Argentina’s side that won Gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
#4 World Cup Messi’s wait to have his hands on the WC trophy was long, but he finally fulfilled his dream as Argentina beat France in 2022 final. Messi’s 1st and overall Argentina’s 3rd WC title.