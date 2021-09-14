5 bowlers who have dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma most times in IPL
Rohit Sharma
Having won the six IPL titles, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful players in the tournament.
6 titles
Rohit won his maiden IPL title with Deccan Chargers in 2009 before winning five more with MI, including the 2020 edition.
Rohit’s IPL record
Having played over 200 matches, Rohit has scored close to 5,500 runs and currently stands fourth in the list of most runs in the IPL.
Rohit – one of the best in the IPL
Rohit, who is known for his big hitting at any given situation, has troubled several bowlers over the years. Here are the top five bowlers to have gotten better of Rohit on a number of occasions
Amit Mishra
The Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner, Amit Mishra, is the most successful bowler against Rohit. Mishra has dismissed Rohit 7 times in 17 innings.
Sunil Narine
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler has dismissed Rohit 6 times in 17 innings.
Vinay Kumar
The Karnataka pacer, who has played for a series of franchises in the IPL including KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has an incredible record against Rohit. Vinay has dismissed Rohit 6 times in 6 innings! However, Vinay is not playing the 2021 edition of IPL.
Dwayne Bravo
The 37-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler has removed Rohit 5 times in 15 innings.
Umesh Yadav
The former RCB fast bowler has gotten Rohit out 4 times in 14 innings. However, Umesh is not a part of the IPL 2021.