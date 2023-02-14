5 India Women cricketers to bag BIG contracts in WPL auction
Women’s Premier League
The maiden edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to begin next month
WPL auction
The inaugural edition of WPL auction took place on Monday (Feb. 13). A total of 409 players went under the hammer.
No. of Players
Each team could buy a maximum of 18 players and a minimum of 15.
Top 5
Let’s take a look at the top 5 Indian cricketers who secured big contracts.
#5 Harmanpreet Kaur
The Indian skipper bagged the big franchise Mumbai Indians, who signed her for INR 1.80 crore. MIW defeated RCB and UP Warriorz in the bidding war.
#4 Shafali Verma
After an intense bidding war with RCB, Delhi Capitals bought opening batter Shafali Verma at INR 2 crore. Even MI joined the war briefly.
#3 Jemimah Rodrigues
DC also bought Jemimah after beating UP Warriroz in the bidding war, with MI once again making a brief appearance in the bidding.
#2 Deepti Sharma
Beating MI, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz bought the Indian all-rounder for INR 2.60 crore.
#1 Smriti Mandhana
Smriti, who was the first player to go under the hammer at the WPL auction, turned out to be the most expensive buy. RCB signed her for INR 3.40 crore.