5 IPL records held by King Kohli
Indian Premier League
Virat Kohli is one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL despite not winning the trophy as yet.
RCB
“Virat is there when we need him,” tweeted de Villiers after Kohli scored a crucial hundred for RCB on Sunday.
Kohli’s records in IPL
Let’s take a look at 5 records in IPL held by King Kohli.
#1 Most centuries
Kohli on Sunday registered a record 7th hundred in IPL. He scored 101* off 61 vs Gujarat Titans.
#2 Most runs
Kohli is the all-time scorer in IPL history with 7,263 runs in 237 matches, including 7 centuries and 50 fifties.
#3 Most runs in a single season
Kohli scored an incredible 973 runs in IPL 2016 – still remains the most runs scored in a single IPL season.
#4 Highest partnership
Kohli and AB de Villiers’ stand of 229 for 2nd wicket in 2016 remains the highest partnership by runs in the IPL.
#5 Most runs at Chinnaswamy
Kohli holds the record for most runs scored by a batter at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium – 2,700 runs, with de Villiers in 2nd place (1,960 runs).