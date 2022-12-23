5 most expensive players in IPL auction history
IPL auction
IPL auction ahead of the 2023 edition took place on Friday (Dec. 23).
Indian Premier League
The upcoming edition of IPL is going to be the 16th edition, having first played in 2008.
Top 5 most expensive players
Let’s take a look at the list of the 5 most expensive players in IPL history.
#5 Pat Cummins
Australia captain Cummins is the fifth most expensive player in the history of IPL – INR 15.5 crore to KKR in the 2022 auction.
#4 Yuvraj/Pooran
India’s Yuvraj Singh (2015) and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (2022) are the joint-fourth most expensive players in IPL history – INR 16 crore.
#3 Morris/Stokes
England’s Ben Stokes (2022) and South Africa’s Chris Morris (2021) are in joint-third place in the list of most expensive players in IPL auction – INR 16.25 crore.
#2 Cameron Green
Australia all-rounder Green is currently the second-most expensive buy in the IPL auction’s history – INR 17.50 crore to MI.
#1 Sam Curran
Punjab bought Sam Curran at a record price of INR 18.25 crore during the IPL 2023 auction. Curran started his IPL career with PBKS in 2019 before switching to CSK.