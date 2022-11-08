5 players to be released by Delhi Capitals
IPL 2023
All 10 teams have been asked to announce their list of retained and released players ahead of the player retention deadline on Nov. 15.
Delhi Capitals
DC are expected to release as many as five players ahead of IPL 2023.
#1 Shardul Thakur
Thakur, who joined DC at INR 10.75 crore, picked up 15 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2022 but he was expensive economically (9.79). The all-rounder managed just 120 runs with the bat.
#2 KS Bharat
DC bought the wicketkeeper-batsman for INR 2 crore at the auction ahead of IPL 2022. Playing just 2 games, Bharat scored 8 runs.
#3 Mandeep Singh
DC bought Mandeep for INR 1.10 crore. The former PBKS and RCB batsman played just 3 games for DC and scored 18 runs.
#4 Tim Seifert
DC signed New Zealand’s Seifert for INR 50 lakh. He scored 24 runs for Delhi in 2 games in the IPL 2022.
#5 Ashwin Hebbar
DC bought Andhra opener Ashwin Hebbar at his base price of INR 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2022. He did not get a game though.
Yash Dhull
Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who could not get a game last season, is expected to be retained by Delhi Capitals.