5 players who can induce bidding war in IPL 2023 auction
IPL 2023
IPL 2023 will be the 16th edition of the tournament. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are the defending champions.
IPL auction
A mini auction ahead of the IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place on Friday (Dec. 23) in Kochi.
Bidding wars
Let’s take a look at 5 players who can induce a bidding war in the IPL 2023 auction.
#1 Ben Stokes
Stokes, who is yet to establish himself in the IPL, helped ENG win the T20 WC this year. Stokes in IPL: 920 runs in 43 games, SR- 134.50, and 28 wickets.
#2 Sam Curran
Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 WC, Curran will enter the auction as a hot property and will certainly attract many bids. Curran in IPL: 337 runs, SR: 149.78, and 32 wickets in 32 games.
#3 Mayank Agarwal
Former PBKS’ skipper Mayank is expected to receive multiple bids as he is one of the most experienced players available in the auction: 2,327 runs, SR: 134.28 in 113 games.
#4 Nicholas Pooran
Former WI’s white-ball captain Pooran has scored 912 runs in 47 IPL games at SR of 151.24.
#5 Harry Brook
The opening England batter is expected to receive a massive offer at the auction. He has an impressive game against spin. In T20s: 2,432 runs in 99 games, SR: 148.38.