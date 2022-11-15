5 records held by Kieron Pollard in IPL
Kieron Pollard
Pollard made his IPL debut in 2010 and played for Mumbai Indians (MI) for 13 years before announcing his retirement on Nov. 15, 2022.
#1 Second-leading run-scorer
Pollard finished his MI career as the team’s second-leading scorer – 3,915 runs in 211 games across all tournaments, including 18 fifties.
#2 Most sixes
Pollard has struck more sixes than any other player for MI – 258 sixes. Out of which, 223 he hit in the IPL.
#3 Catches
Pollard has the third most number of catches by a non-wicket keeper in the IPL – 103.
#4 Most matches
Pollard also holds the record for most caps for Mumbai Indians in all tournaments – 211, with Rohit Sharma in second place (191).
#5 Strike-rate
Pollard has the second-highest batting strike-rate for Mumbai Indians (min 300 runs) – 147.32.