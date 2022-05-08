5 star batsmen with most ducks in IPL 2022

4 batters have been dismissed for a duck 3 times this term. LSG captain KL Rahul is one of them. Last game he got out without facing a ball as he was run out on the non-striker’s end. Despite this, he is the second leading run-scorer this season with 451 runs in 11 games.
Virat Kohli
RCB’s Kohli, who is the leading run scorer in IPL’s history with over 6,000 runs, has been dismissed for a duck 3 times this season. All the dismissals have been golden ducks.
Ravindra Jadeja
Former CSK captain Jadeja has been dismissed without going off the mark twice in the ongoing season. He has managed just 116 runs in 10 games at an average of 19.33.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Last season’s Orange Cap winner, Gaikwad, has been dismissed for a duck 2 times this season. The CSK opener has scored 306 runs in 11 games at 27.81 this season.
Shubman Gill
The GT batsman, Gill, also has been dismissed without scoring a run on two occasions in IPL 2022. Gill has scored 321 runs in 11 games at 29.81.