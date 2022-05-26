5 uncapped players to hit an IPL century

RCB’s Rajat Patidar went after LSG bowlers as he scored a 49-ball hundred in Eliminator of IPL 2022 on Wednesday.
LSG eliminated
Patidar was MoM as RCB defeated LSG by 14 runs at Eden Gardens. Patidar’s unbeaten 54-ball 112 helped RCB post 207 for 4 in 20 overs.
Shaun Marsh
Playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2008, Shaun Marsh became the first uncapped player to score an IPL century. He bagged the milestone against Rajasthan Royals. Marsh made his Australia debut soon after his successful run in IPL 2008.
Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey, who became India’s first centurion in the IPL, scored a hundred while playing for RCB in 2009. Pandey made his India debut only in 2015.
Paul Valthaty
Playing for KXIP, Paul Valthaty scored a ton against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2011 and became the third uncapped player with an IPL century. He has never played for India.
Devdutt Padikkal
In IPL 2021, then-RCB player Padikkal scored his maiden IPL century. He did so against RR. Padikkal, who now plays for RR, made his India debut later that year.
Rajat Patidar
During LSG vs RCB, Eliminator of IPL 2022, RCB’s Patidar, who is yet to play for India, became the fifth uncapped player to score an IPL century.
Special record for Patidar
Patidar, however, was the first-ever uncapped player to score a century in the IPL playoffs.