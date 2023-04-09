6, 6, 6, 6, 6 – Rinku Singh’s last over heroics sinks Gujarat Titans
KKR vs GT
KKR defeated defending champions GT by 3 wickets in IPL 2023 on Sunday.
Last over
KKR needed 29 runs off the last over with Umesh Yadav on strike.
Umesh Yadav
Luckily for KKR, Umesh took a single off the very first ball of the last over and gave Rinku the strike.
Rinku Singh
Rinku smashed Gujarat’s Yash Dayal for 5 straight sixes and took KKR to a miraculous victory.
Watch – Rinku Singh’s 5 sixes
Rinku became only the fifth batter to hit five sixes in an over in the IPL.