6 cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
#OnThis Day: December 6
#OnThis Day: Here’s a list of 6 cricketers who were born on December 6.
#1 Ravindra Jadeja
Born in Saurashtra, Jadeja has represented India close to 300 times. He turns 34 today.
#2 Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, born in Ahmedabad, has established himself as one of the core players in the Indian team. The 29-year-old pacer is currently recovering from a back injury.
#3 Shreyas Iyer
Iyer, who turns 28 today, is currently in Bangladesh as a part of India’s ODI series. He has scored 1,000+ runs in both ODIs and T20Is.
#4 Karun Nair
Karun Nair turns 31 today. The Karnataka batsman is the only second Indian cricketer after Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests.
#5 Andrew Flintoff
The former England captain turns 45 today. He had an 11-year career with the English side from 1998 to 2009.
#6 RP Singh
The former left-arm pacer turns 37 today. He has the second worst economy rate in Tests – 3.98, after Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain (4.16).