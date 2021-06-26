6 milestones achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo at Euros 2020
Ronaldo in Euros 2020
At the end of the group stage of the Euros 2020, Portugal captain Ronaldo sits at the top of the goals chart: 5 goals in 3 games. He has also provided an assist.
Ronaldo claims records
Just three games into the Euros 2020, Ronaldo has claimed at least five records. Nearly single-handedly, Ronaldo has taken Portugal to the last-16 stage.
#1 Portugal record
Having scored in all the three group games, Ronaldo became the first Portuguese player to score in all the group games at the European Championship. Ronaldo netted 2 goals vs Hungary, 1 vs Germany and 2 vs France.
#2 Overall record
When Ronaldo took field for Portugal in their opener vs Hungary, he became the first-ever player to feature in as many as five editions of Euros – 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021.
#3 Goals record
Ronaldo, who made his Euros debut in 2004, also became the first player to score in five different editions of the tournament. He netted 2 goals in 2004, 1 in 2008, 3 in 2012, 3 in 2016, and has already scored 5 in 2021.
#4 All-time scorer in Euros
Going into Euros 2021, Ronaldo was tied with France’s Michel Platini (9) for most goals in the history of Euros. By scoring 5 times already this term, Ronaldo has taken his tally to 14, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Euros.
#5 Euros + World Cup
Ronaldo recently surpassed Germany’s Miroslav Klose in the record of most goals scored by a European player in the Euros and FIFA World Cup combined. Ronaldo has 20 to his name, one more than Klose.
#6 International record
With the brace against France in Portugal’s last group game, Ronaldo equalled Iranian legend Ali Daei's record of most goals by a player in international football – 109 goals.