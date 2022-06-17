6 RECORDS created as England SCORE 498 in 50 overs!
498 for 4 in 50 overs
England smashed 498 for 4 in 50 overs in their first ODI against Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Friday (June 17).
Highest List A total
England’s 498 is the highest score in a 50-over game; the previous record was held by Surrey – 496 for 4 in 50 overs against Gloucestershire in 2007.
Most 6s in an ODI innings
England struck 26 sixes today! – A word record. They have bettered their own total of 25 sixes against Afghanistan in Manchester in 2019.
Fastest ODI 150 for England (By balls)
Buttler reached 150 in 65 balls, the fastest by an English batsman. Overall, Buttler is second on the list. AB de Villiers - 64 vs WI (2015) *Jos Buttler - 65 vs NED (2022)* Jos Buttler - 76 vs WI (2019) Shane Watson - 83 vs BAN (2011)
Fastest ODI fifty for England
Liam Livingstone reached the 50-run mark off just 17 balls – the fastest by an England batter and overall, he was the joint-second fastest.
Dawid Malan
Malan joined Jos Buttler and Heather Knight in a special club: Only English cricketers to have scored a century in all three formats. Malan scored 125 off 109 balls.