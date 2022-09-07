6 times when Nick Kyrgios smashed his racket in frustration [Watch]
Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios is widely known for his temper tantrums and has had many on-court meltdowns, where he has brutally smashed his rackets to the ground.
#1 US Open 2022
Following his exit from US Open 2022, Kyrgios vented his frustration by destroying two rackets and then walking swiftly off the court.
#2 Stuttgart Open 2022
Kyrgios smashed his racket after losing the first set to Andy Murray in Stuttgart. The Australian star ended up losing the semi-final fixture.
#3 Australian Open 2022
During a doubles fixture, Kyrgios smashed his racket after surrendering a breakpoint. He then flipped his middle finger to one section of the crowd.
#4 Miami Open 2022
Kyrgios lost his cool in his fourth-round defeat to Jannik Sinner. He clashed with the chair umpire, abused him, and then smashed his racket to the ground.
#5 Italian Open 2019
Kyrgios was defaulted from the 2019 Italian Open after he slammed down his racket, kicked a water bottle, and hurled a chair on to the court.
#6 Cincinnati Masters 2019
During his 2nd-round fixture, Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP for expletive-filled outbursts in which he smashed rackets, insulted a chair umpire, and refused to get ready to return serve.