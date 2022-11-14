7 cricketers to win Player of the Tournament award in T20 World Cups
T20 World Cup 2022
The T20 World Cup 2022 was the eighth edition of the tournament.
Pakistan vs England
England defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win the title. They also became the second side to win the T20 WC twice after West Indies. ENG’s first title came in 2010.
Player of the Tournaments
Let’s take a look at the full list of Player of the Tournaments across the eight T20 World Cup editions.
#1 Shahid Afridi - 2007
The Pakistan all-rounder picked up 12 wickets and scored 91 runs in 7 matches.
#2 Tillakaratne Dilshan - 2009
The Sri Lanka opener finished T20 World Cup 2009 as the leading scorer with 317 runs in 7 games as his side lost to Pakistan in the final.
#3 Kevin Pietersen - 2010
Pietersen finished T20 WC 2010 as the second-leading scorer with 248 runs in 6 games at an average of 62. England won their maiden title in 2010 by beating Australia in the final.
#4 Shane Watson - 2012
While AUS did not make it to the final, Watson was named the Player of the Tournament. He finished with most runs – 249 in 6 games and was also the 2nd-leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps.
#5 Virat Kohli - 2014
Kohli finished the 2014 T20 WC as the leading scorer with 319 runs, including 4 fifties. Out of IND’s 130 in the final, Kohli scored 77 as the Men in Blue lost the game to SL.
#6 Virat Kohli - 2016
For a second straight time, Kohli was named the Player of the Tournament as he scored 273 runs in 5 games at an average of 136.50.
#7 David Warner - 2021
As Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup, Warner was named the Player of the Tournament for finishing second leading scorer with 289 runs in 7 games.
#8 Sam Curran - 2022
Curran finished with 13 wickets in T20 WC 2022, including a 5-wicket haul against Afghanistan. In the final, Curran bowled an excellent spell of 3 for 12 in 4 overs.