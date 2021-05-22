7 sporting competitions with highest prize money
Formula One
Last season, Mercedes were rewarded with $66 million on winning the drivers’ title.
FIFA World Cup
In the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, winners France national team won a whopping $38 million.
MLB World Series
The annual championship series of Major League Baseball in the United States and Canada, MLB World Series, gives out around $35 million to the winners. (Varies every season).
Champions League
The UEFA Champions League rewarded $24 million to winners Bayern Munich last season. This also varies with different seasons.
FedEx Cup
The winner of the FedEx Cup, a championship trophy for the PGA Tour, earns around $15 million.
Europa League
Europa League is the second tier competition in European football and the winners of the same earn around $15 million, which could vary every season.
Wimbledon
The winner of the men and women’s singles title at Wimbledon is rewarded with a prize money of $3.1 million.