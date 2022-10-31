A fan enters Virat Kohli’s hotel room, films video of his belongings
Invaded Privacy
Virat Kohli’s privacy was massively invaded by a fan, who entered his room and took a video of all his belongings.
India vs South Africa
Kohli shared the shocking news after India’s loss to South Africa in their T20 World Cup meeting
‘King Kohli’s Room’
The video seems to have been shared by the fan on social media with a caption ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’.
Kohli’s message
“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote.
David Warner’s reaction
"This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable," Warner wrote, replying to Kohli's post.
Anushka questions
"Exercising self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom, then where is the line?" Anushka asked.
Perth Crown
The incident took place in Perth Crown. The hotel has now apologised to Kohli and removed the person involved from their resort.