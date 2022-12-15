According to a PSG trend, Messi will win World Cup 2022
2022 World Cup
Only 2 matches are left in the World Cup in Qatar: third place play-off between Morocco and Croatia and the final between Argentina and France.
Lionel Messi
Messi is one win away from fulfilling his dream of lifting the World Cup with Argentina.
PSG trend
Interestingly, there have been instances in which players who signed with PSG ended up winning the World Cup.
Ronaldinho
Brazil legend Ronaldinho joined PSG in 2001. The legendary midfielder won the World Cup in 2002, which was also Brazil’s last WC victory.
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe joined PSG in 2017. Mbappe, in his maiden WC appearance, won the prestigious trophy in the 2018 edition in Russia.
Argentina skipper
Messi moved from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2021. He is set to play the final in the 2022 World Cup.
Will the trend work this time?
Will the PSG trend help Messi as well?